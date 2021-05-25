ReneSola: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $774,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, ReneSola said it expects revenue in the range of $19 million to $22 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $90 million to $100 million.

ReneSola shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.61, rising sevenfold in the last 12 months.

