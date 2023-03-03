Renegades make a change at quarterback before their game against the Orlando Guardians

There’s a new sheriff in town for the Arlington Renegades as Kyle Sloter will take over the starting quarterback position from Drew Plitt.

Sloter will make his first start of the year for the Renegades against the Orlando Guardians.

The Guardians are winless to start the season and are currently embroiled in controversy.

The move at quarterback isn’t surprising as Sloter and Plitt were both listed as co-starters at the beginning of the season.

Sloter starred at the University Northern Colorado, setting the team single-season record for passing touchdowns in 2016.

Sloter then went undrafted out of college but would go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders among others.

Sloter stated his past professional football experiences have prepared him for this moment.

“Being in NFL locker rooms and being around the Kirk Cousins, Matthew Staffords, Derek Carrs... You learn so much going through that experience about how football should be played,” said Sloter.

Renegades head coach Bob Stoops is ready to see how Sloter’s experience can translate onto the field.

“Kyle is an experienced quarterback who has had success at the professional level,” said Stoops, “The competition between Kyle and Drew was very close during training camp, and we look forward to seeing Kyle get the opportunity to start Sunday.”

The Renegades offense has struggled to score consistently through the season and will look to turn that around with Sloter.

“We want to be an offense that is going out there and putting up points,” said Sloter, “ Once we get going as a unit I think it’s gonna be pretty scary, I don’t know that there’s any team in this league that has what we have.”

If their offense becomes as productive as the defense the Renegades would be one of the best teams in the XFL and Sloter is ready for his chance to achieve that.

“I’m just excited to go out there and do what I’ve been doing pretty much my whole life and go out there help the team in any way that I can“

Sloter also highlighted how great Plitt has been despite the benching.

“The thing I have admired about Drew this week has been how well he’s handled it, how much he has tried to put his two cents into the offense and he’s still a guy that’s out there leading by example.”

The Arlington Renegades next play the Orlando Guardians on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. CT at Choctaw Stadium (ESPN+ and FX).