Renee Zellweger pictured for the first time with boyfriend Ant Anstead’s eldest children

Renee Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead shared a rare glimpse of their life together on Monday as he posted a snap of the Hollywood star with his two eldest children.

The presenter and motor specialist posted a slew of photos of them all glammed up for a black-tie event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the annual motorsports festival in West Sussex.

Captioning the post on Instagram, he penned: "@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended x @landrover @radfordmotors."

In the first snap, Anstead, 44, stood next to Zellweger, 54, and his teenage children, Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, who he welcomed with his ex, Louise Anstead.

Bridget Jones star Zellweger looked sensational in a gold one-shouldered dress and complementing metallic heels while Anstead sported a classic black tux.

Then in the second photo, the TV presenter and the actress beamed as they partied the night away alongside his children and their friends at the event.

Anstead later shared more photos of his kids at the party, writing alongside the post: "These two. Absolute utter LEGENDS!x."

The British broadcaster is also father to son, Hudson, three, whom she shares with ex-wife HGTV star Christina Hall.

Zellweger and Anstead were first linked in summer 2021 when they were spotted spending time together, after meeting while working on his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride earlier that year.

Speaking about their romance three months later, the presenter said he was "really grateful" that the show had brought them together.

He told People at the time: I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them.

“And that’s what happened in this case.”

Oscar winner Zellweger was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney for four months in 2005.

She has previously been linked to Jack White, Bradley Cooper and Irish musician Damien Rice. She was also engaged to fellow actor Jim Carrey before they split in 2000.