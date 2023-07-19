Renee Zellweger ‘engaged’ to British boyfriend Ant Anstead

Renee Zellweger is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Ant Anstead after two years of dating.

The actress, 54, who started dating the 44-year-old presenter in 2021, is believed to have told friends they’re planning a wedding following a secret engagement.

A source told The US Sun: “Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they’re not planning a big public announcement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“She has been telling her inner circle about organizing their nuptials, everything will be very low-key.

“Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched.”

The Standard has contacted Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead representatives for comment.

The reports come as Anstead shared a rare glimpse of their life together on Monday as he posted a snap of the Hollywood star with his two eldest children.

The presenter and motor specialist posted a slew of photos of them all glammed up for a black-tie event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the annual motorsports festival in West Sussex.

Captioning the post on Instagram, he penned: “@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended x @landrover @radfordmotors.”

In the first snap, Anstead stood next to Zellweger and his teenage children, Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19, who he welcomed with his ex wife, Louise Anstead.

The Cold Mountain star Zellweger looked sensational in a gold one-shouldered dress and complementing metallic heels while Anstead sported a classic black tux.

Then in the second photo, the TV presenter and the actress beamed as they partied the night away alongside his children and their friends at the event.

Anstead later shared more photos of his kids at the party, writing alongside the post: “These two. Absolute utter LEGENDS!x.”

The British broadcaster is also father to son, Hudson, three, whom he shares with his second ex-wife HGTV star Christina Hall.

Zellweger and Anstead were first linked in summer 2021 when they were spotted spending time together, after meeting while working on his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride earlier that year.

Speaking about their romance three months later, the presenter said he was “really grateful” that the show had brought them together.

He told People at the time: I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them.

“And that’s what happened in this case.”

The Oscar winner was previously wed to country star Kenny Chesney for just four months – with the union ending in 2005.

Ahead of her short-lived marriage, the Bridget Jones’ Diary actress was briefly engaged to Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000.

Additionally, she was previously romantically linked to Bradley Cooper, after meeting on the set of their 2009 film Case 39, as well as Jack White and Irish musician Damien Rice.