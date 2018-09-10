Renee Young Replaces Jonathan Coachman Full-Time on Raw Commentary

Renee Young will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves as the full-time commentary team on Raw going forward, WWE announced Monday.

Jonathan Coachman, who previously teamed with Cole and Graves, will take Young’s former position as moderator of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows.

In August, Young made history as the first woman to call an entire episode of Raw and received positive reviews. She has previous commentary experience from her time in NXT and is currently calling the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament on the WWE Network.

Coachman, on the other hand, was criticized by fans almost immediately after returning to WWE in January following his departure from ESPN.

Young also called last week’s Raw and will begin her full-time role on Monday night. Coachman’s first turn as pre-show host will be before Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.