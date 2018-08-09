Renee Young Will Be Guest Commentator Next Week on Raw

WWE’s Renee Young will make history next Monday on Raw.

With Jonathan Coachman unavailable, Young will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the commentary table, WWE announced Thursday. She will be the first woman to do commentary for an entire episode of Raw.

“When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’,” Young told ESPN. “I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool.”

Though she’s never done an episode of Raw, Young is no stranger to putting on the commentary headset. She previously did commentary on NXT and is part of the trio—along with Beth Phoenix and Cole—calling this year’s Mae Young Classic women’s tournament.

Young, 32, has been with WWE since 2012, previously hosting a wrestling post-show on Canadian television.