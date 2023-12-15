Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion Channel Regina George on 'Not My Fault' Off the 'Mean Girls' Soundtrack: Listen!

The star of the upcoming movie musical adaptation of 'Mean Girls' and the rapper teamed up on the first song off the soundtrack

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up on a new song that is so fetch.

On Friday, the singer/actress, 23, and the rap star, 28, released “Not My Fault,” the first single off the original soundtrack for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

The track is both a playful nod to Lindsay Lohan’s iconic, vicious line in the 2004 classic teen film (“It’s not my fault you're like in love with me or something!”) and a standalone glimmering, disco-pop bop.

James Baxter Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp

Related: Reneé Rapp Says She's 'Obsessed' with Rachel McAdams — Whose' Mean Girls' Role She Plays in Musical Movie

While the track opens to the biting words that Lohan’s character Cady Heron says to her ex-BFF Janis Ian (played by Lizzy Caplan), and Rachel McAdams' Regina George said before her, it ends up flipping the Burn Book-level remark into a sassy sentiment of self-love and empowerment.

Throughout the upbeat song, Rapp — who reprises her Broadway role as Regina George in the new film — hypes herself up and sings about being above drama.

“It's not my fault / You came with her but she might leave with me / It's not my fault / You've gotta pay for what I get for free / It's not my fault / You're like, you're like, you're like in love with me,” the Snow Angel artist sings on the chorus over a disco-funk-inspired beat.

Courtesy of Interscope Records "Not My Fault" single artwork

Related: Megan Thee Stallion Says She's Currently Funding Her Own Music Career: 'Budget Is Coming from Me'

As the “Cobra” rapper has long called herself “the Black Regina George” in posts on social media and bars on songs like “Naturally” and “Outta Town Freestyle,” she couldn’t have been a better fit for the track.

“I mean, who wouldn't wanna be in love with me?” the Grammy winner raps confidently on the third verse. “But I been told y'all, I'm the Black Regina George / Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core / You was hatin' back then, now you finna hate more / I got influence, they do anything I endorse / I run s---, to be a bad bitch is a sport.”

Story continues

The song dropped just days after the two stars began teasing it on social media on Sunday.

Just ahead of the release, the H-Town Hottie took to Instagram to tease behind-the-scenes from their promotional shoot. Along with a mirror selfie of herself dressed in an ensemble fitting for a Wednesday lunch with the Plastics, in the caption she teased, “It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me 💁🏽‍♀️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rapp, too, shared fun photos with the "Savage" artist on Instagram. As soon as the song dropped, she posted two shots of her with her collaborator in fuzzy, pink hats holding up tea cups featuring another reference from the original Tina Fey-written screenplay.

Related: See the Mean Girls Casts Side-by-Side with the Other Actors Who Played the Characters

“Not My Fault” arrived several weeks ahead of the Jan. 12 release date of the highly anticipated new take on the beloved teen movie.

It marks the first single off the original soundtrack, which is also set to feature songs from the Broadway musical performed by cast members Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Avantika and more.

It’s yet to be announced if other original songs like the Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion joint will also appear on the soundtrack.

The track is among the first singles the “Bongos” artist has released since going independent, and follows the “Pretty Girls” singer’s breakout year after releasing her debut studio album.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.