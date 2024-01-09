Reneé Rapp Honors Regina George’s Famous Spring Fling Dress at “Mean Girls” Premiere

The 'Mean Girls' movie musical star paid homage to one of her character's original looks

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty; Paramount/ Everett Reneé Rapp, Rachel McAdams

Reneé Rapp paid homage to her Mean Girls character’s original roots.

At the New York premiere of the new Mean Girls movie musical, Rapp arrived in a revamped version of one of the iconic costumes from the original film. The 23-year-old actress honored her character Regina George’s original Spring Fling dress, wearing a Christian Siriano spring 2024 design that included a corset and tuxedo dress.

The corset was placed on top of a black satin tuxedo-like jacket, which included shoulder pads and a peak collar. The dress continued with the black satin to the actress’ feet. The skirt of her premiere look included a deep slit and a short train.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Reneé Rapp

She paired the look with an array of black and silver rings, chunky silver drop earrings, and a pair of black leather pointed heels. Her look was completed with her blonde bangs in a relaxed blowout.

Paramount/ Everett Rachel McAdams in "Mean Girls"

Rapp’s inspiration comes from the original Spring Fling costume, a baby pink satin strapless dress worn by Rachel McAdams. The look also includes the character’s neck and back brace that wraps around her waist and head.

Rapp also joined original star Lindsay Lohan, producer Lorne Michaels and writer Tina Fey for a few photos on the pink carpet.

The Mean Girls alum, 37, arrived at the Monday premiere in a long-sleeved black dress with a cutout bejeweled with silver crystals. The dress had a slight slit that exposed Lohan's black ankle strap heels and was paired with matching silver earrings.

Before the premiere, Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up to pay tribute to the original movie. The two collaborated on the song “Not My Fault," named after one of Lohan's iconic lines from the film: “It’s not my fault you're like in love with me or something!”

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Reneé Rapp, Lindsay Lohan, Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey and Lindsay on January 8, 2024 in New York City.

Along with the new song, Rapp released her latest rendition of “World Burn” on Monday.

The Mean Girls soundtrack is set for release on Friday. It also includes feature songs from the Broadway musical performed by cast members including Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Avantika and more.

Mean Girls premieres in theaters on Jan. 12.

