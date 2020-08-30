Rene Perras, a Legal e-Discovery Expert & Opioid Addiction Lawyer Joshua Shane Horton Educate Families on their Legal Rights, Proper Care and Treatment and Civil Justice

Rene Perras and Attorney Joshua Horton

Rene Perras, is a veteran lawyer marketing expert who also specializes in e-discovery/ESI. Joshua Horton Linkedin Florida Attorney Joshua Horton of The Joshua S. Horton Law Firm, PA, in Palm Beach County Specializing in Substance Use Disorder Law, is currently the Director of Public Policy for the Hanley Foundation. Horton also has dual degrees including a juris doctor from Ole Miss and founded a non-profit, Southern Recovery Advocacy in Oxford, Mississippi. His work has been recognized nationally and internationally.

Jupiter, FL, Aug. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Illness of Substance Use Disorder(SUD) & The Criminal and Civil Justice Legal System



Jupiter, FL / Rene Perras / We are currently battling severe epidemics on multiple fronts, from Fentanyl to SUD and opioid use disorder(OUD) to poverty and COVID-19. Large pharmaceutical companies have manufactured medications to treat all types of mental, physical, and even substance use disorders, with drugs like Opioids, Benzodiazepines, and Suboxone. These companies have been at the forefront of shredding the family fabric with an unprecedented impact on millions of Americans who have been victimized by their dependency on prescription pharmaceuticals and who now suffer from the illness of substance use disorder.



Ironically, pharmaceutical companies who created the problem have now manufactured drugs such as Vivitrol and Suboxone to treat substance and opioid use disorder.

In a comprehensive exposé, attorney Joshua Shane Horton Director of Public Policy for the Hanley Foundation in collaboration with Rene Perras, a veteran law firm consultant, who through public relations and social media are reaching out to families whose loved ones have been addicted and have been misled when it comes to understanding what their actual patient and legal rights are when it comes to the law, proper care and treatment and Civil Justice. The comprehensive guide covers:



Addiction and the Health Care Professionals

Addiction and the Legal Professional

The Illness of Substance Use Disorder and Civil Justice Litigation

The Illness of Substance Use Disorder and Criminal Justice Advocacy and Reform

About The Authors Rene Perras & Joshua Horton

