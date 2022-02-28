New renderings detail plans for redevelopment of century-old mill in west Charlotte

The vision for the future of a century-old textile mill in west Charlotte just got a bit clearer.

Construction is underway at the Savona Mill, a 105-year-old textile mill at 500 S. Turner Ave. Atlanta-based Portman Holdings and leasing company Foundry Commercial are planning a phased mixed-use development.

The first phase is expected to open next spring with 200,000 square feet of office and retail space plus an outdoor amphitheater and a rooftop deck with views of Charlotte’s skyline. An outdoor plaza will lead to the amphitheater.

Developers will focus on expanding access to the Stewart Creek Greenway along the northern edge of the property. There will be a promenade overlooking the greenway, Portman Holdings said in a news release.

The project sits on 30 acres. The adaptive-reuse vision includes vaulted ceilings, restored hardwood flooring and expansive windows. The cost of the project was not immediately available Monday.

At the time the property was bought in 2012, it was only one of a few former mills in Charlotte that remained undeveloped, according to Argos Real Estate Advisors, a local company involved in the project.

Developers are also planning up to 650 apartments, which will be built over multiple phases.

The project team will focus on sustainability on the adaptive reuse project, Travis Garland, executive vice president of Portman Holdings, said in a statement Monday.

Working with Portman on the project are: Durham-based Alliance Architecture, lead designer for the office and retail space; Charlotte-based Edifice, general contractor; the Charlotte office of Kimley-Horn, civil engineering; and Durham-based Surface 678, landscape design.