Rendering released of slain woman whose remains were dumped along a South Florida waterway

Authorities on Wednesday night released artist renderings of a woman who was brutally murdered before her remains were stuffed in multiple suitcases and left along a South Florida waterway last week.

The artist rendition revealing the woman’s face and a full body sketch that has her wearing similar clothing was posted on social media.

New pictures and artist renderings of a murdered woman and the luggage her body was found in were released by Delray Beach police. Delray Beach Police Department

The brand of the floral top is “Betzabe,” which police say is believed to be a Brazilian company. Police note that the reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and reflect the artist’s interpretation.

Police also shared pictures of the luggage — a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills suitcase and a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

A purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. Delray Beach Police Department

“We are again asking for your help with reviewing your personally owned video surveillance cameras along the Intracoastal Waterway during the specified timeframe,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

On Friday, a 911 call was made reporting a suspicious item in the Intercoastal Waterway. Officers found luggage with a woman’s body parts inside near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road in Delray Beach.

A short time later, two other suitcases also containing human remains were discovered along the intracoastal near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

Police say the murder may have occured between July 17 and 20.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

“If you saw something or have any information about this case, please contact us,” police said. “No bit of information is too small.”