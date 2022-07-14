Rendered Products Market Trends, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2022-2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Players Covered in the Rendered Products Market report are Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.), West Coast Reduction Inc. (Canada), Nordfeed (Turkey), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.), Valley Proteins Inc. (U.S.), Sanimax (Canada), Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. (India), Leo Group Ltd. (U.K.), SRC Companies Inc. (U.S.) and many more

Pune, India, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rendered products market size was USD 21.45 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 21.87 billion in 2022 to USD 26.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.55% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Rendered Products Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to increasing product utilization in the feed industry.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disrupted Supply Chain Amid Pandemic Hampered the Global Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has harshly affected the food and beverage sector due to lack of supplies and disrupted supply chains. Also, governments imposed stringent restrictions on travel, which hampered the import/export activities among several countries. The market witnessed declined demand for products from various industries due to the closure of national borders. Furthermore, halted manufacturing operations affected the productivity and profitability of the companies.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rendered-products-market-100806

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:  

  • Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.)

  • West Coast Reduction Inc. (Canada)

  • Nordfeed (Turkey)

  • JBS S.A. (Brazil)

  • Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)

  • Valley Proteins Inc. (U.S.)

  • Sanimax (Canada)

  • Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Leo Group Ltd. (U.K.)

  • SRC Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

Rising Chicken Consumption to Bolster Poultry Segment Growth 

By source, the market is divided into sheep, poultry, cattle, hogs, and others. The poultry segment is expected to lead the global market due to increasing chicken consumption. Also, the rising availability of poultry byproducts is anticipated to fuel the segment growth.

Rendered Products Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

USD 21.87 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 26.09 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 2.25% 2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2018 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2029

Segments Covered

By Source, By Type, By Grade, and By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.), West Coast Reduction Inc. (Canada), Nordfeed (Turkey), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.), Valley Proteins Inc. (U.S.), Sanimax (Canada), Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. (India), Leo Group Ltd. (U.K.), SRC Companies Inc. (U.S.) and more

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Increasing Demand for Tallow from Several Industries to Drive Segmental Growth

Based on type, the market is categorized into tallow, poultry fat, grease, protein meal, and others. The tallow segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to its increasing demand from several industries.

Rising Utilization of Rendered Products in Animal Feed Sector to Support Market Growth

On the basis of grade, the market is trifurcated into food grade, feed grade, and industrial grade. The feed grade segment is leading due to the increasing popularity of the products in animal feed applications.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/rendered-products-market-100806

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on key market developments and recent industry trends. The drivers and restraints affecting the global market during the forecast period are highlighted further in this report along with key business development strategies adopted by the leading market players. Furthermore, regional insights on segmented market areas and a list of key market players are mentioned further in this report.

Market Segmentation:

By Source

  • Sheep

  • Poultry

  • Cattle

  • Hogs

  • Others

By Type

  • Tallow

  • Poultry Fat

  • Grease

  • Protein Meal

  • Others

By Grade

  • Food Grade

  • Feed Grade

  • Industrial Grade

By Geography

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Utilization of Rendered Products in Feed Industry to Propel Growth

The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for the product in the feed industry. Also, rising concerns over environmental sustainability are expected to bolster the rendered products market growth in the coming years. The increasing manufacturing of novel products is expected to fuel the market growth due to the rising utilization of animal byproducts.

However, stringent regulations on rendering animals may hamper market growth.

Get Customized PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rendered-products-market-100806

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Rising Demand for Animal Feed

North America holds the highest global rendered products market share due to increasing demand for high-quality animal feed. Also, the rising popularity of specialty pet food is anticipated to drive the regional market.

Asia Pacific stands at the second-highest position globally due to rising population and evolving economies in developed and developing countries. Furthermore, the increasing demand for high-value aquaculture feed is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Allows Key Market Players to Enhance their Product Portfolio

The key market players focus on introducing new products to the global market to improve their business performance by enhancing their product portfolio. Also, the leading companies in the market focus on forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, collaborations, and brand acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.

Key Industry Development:

  • July 2020: Darling Ingredients Inc. started the production of collagen peptides at its facility in Ghent, Belgium. The company’s Ghent facility will entirely produce collagen peptide products obtained from bovine and porcine.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/rendered-products-market-100806

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Pet Food Market Size, Share & Analysis Forecast 2029

Fats & Oils Market Size, Share and Global Forecast 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev