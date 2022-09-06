RENAVOTIO, INC. (RIII) ENGAGES CORPORATE ACCOUNTING FIRM AND EXPANDS ITS CRANBERRY GLOVE BUSINESS WITH CONTRACTS TOTALING $177,500,000

Renavotio Inc.

Tulsa, OK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTC: RIII) (the “Company”), an infrastructure investment company focused on opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, ISP, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries, announces its current shareholder updates.

The Company has engaged Eventus Advisory Group to work with its current auditors, Marcum LLP, to complete the reaudits of the 2020 and 2021 and 2022 financials and implement systems and protocols to handle the Company’s current and future growth. . The Company is completing the 2020 10-K/A, 2021 10-K as a combined filing along with the 2022 First, Second and Third Quarter 10-Q’s. The Company’s plans are to be completely current by the third quarter of 2022.



The Company has agreed to enter into partnerships on its first Cranberry transactions with funds advanced necessary to complete the transaction being provided by it partners with net revenue to Renavotio to be shared 50/50 generated from its first transaction.

The initial inspections of the first shipment to begin on September 12. The first orders will be sent both by air and sea. The Company expects to receive up to 780,000 gloves by air and additional 6,000,000 to be shipped by sea over the next 12 months.

The Company has also responded to the recent filings of a note holder from the previous acquisition of Utility Management & Construction, LLC and Cross-Bo Construction, LLC (“Cross-Bo”) with claims of a disputed debt. There is a subsequent claims relating to the acquisition that resulted in a claim for $1,300,000 from our Bond company on an infrastructure project started prior to the Company’s acquisition of Cross-Bo. In a cross-action Cross-Bo has made claims of Fraud, violation of the acquisition agreement and damages from project interference and is going after damages in excess of 1.3 million dollars. The Company believes this action will be settled in its favor.

There have been recent filings by the multiple defendants in the Cease-and-Desist order filed against Verizon, Cox, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, AT&T, Mobilitie, Renavotio Inc., construction contractors, and multiple city of Tulsa departments and state commissions that only effects work in the Oklahoma area. Many of the cases have been dismissed and the Company expects its case to be dismissed as well.

Arrowhead Fiber, LLC, the Company’s subsidiary, is unaffected with respect to its current and future bids by the above actions. The Company expects to hear of the awards on the outstanding bids later this month.

Billy Robinson, the CEO and Chairman of Renovatio commented, " We are pleased with the engagement of Eventus, who works closely with Marcum, LP and our expansion of our Glove import program and the growing opportunities in the fiber and 5G space. We believe that the legal action from the Bond and debt holders will be resolved to the Company’s favor, and we will potentially see successful 2022 and 2023. “

