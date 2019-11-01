Renault makes ex-Ferrari/Williams man de Beer aero head in reshuffle

Renault recruits de Beer as part of team reshuffle

The Renault Formula 1 team has recruited former Ferrari and Williams aero chief Dirk de Beer as part of a wider staffing reshuffle ahead of the 2020 season.

De Beer has been on gardening leave since leaving Williams last year, but will now join Renault as its head of aerodynamics.

Peter Machin, who currently holds that role, will leave the outfit by mutual agreement.

As part of its wider restructure, Renault has made Vince Todd an interim deputy head of aerodynamics before a full-time appointment is made next year when a staff member will join from a rival team.

James Rogers, who is principal aerodynamicist in change of future car projects, has been promoted to a new position of chief aerodynamicist.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: "In 2019 we have shown some strengths, but identified areas that needed reinforcement.

"After a rapid growth of our aerodynamic department and a modernisation of our equipment, the strengthening of the management layer of this key department will help us reap the benefits of our investments.

"This is particularly relevant as we enter a very important year in our mid-term plan with the 2021 aerodynamic regulations now confirmed."

Renault's executive director Marcin Budkowski said de Beer, who previously worked at the Enstone team when it was known as Lotus, was exactly the person the team needed to make progress.

"We are delighted to welcome Dirk as head of aerodynamics," explained Budkowski.

"His proven technical and management skills make him the perfect profile to lead such a large and complex department.

"James has demonstrated a strong ability to generate performance and this new role will enable him to steer the aerodynamic development of all our car projects.

"These changes are the next step in the restructuring of Renault F1 Team's chassis operation in Enstone and I am confident that they will allow us to resume our progress towards the front of the grid."

