Renault junior Piastri survives first-corner Austria clash to win on F3 debut

Marcus Simmons
Autosport
Renault junior Piastri wins on F3 debut in Austria
Renault junior Piastri wins on F3 debut in Austria

Reigning Formula Renault Eurocup champion Oscar Piastri survived a first-corner collision to get his FIA Formula 3 campaign off to a perfect start with victory at the Red Bull Ring.

The Australian, who was taken on to the Renault F1 Junior programme thanks to his 2019 Eurocup success, was part of a three-abreast battle for the lead going into the first corner.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Poleman Sebastian Fernandez was slow away, allowing fellow front-row starter Lirim Zendeli up the inside towards Turn 1, and Piastri, from third on the grid, into the middle.

Piastri got pincered between the two and appeared to try to back out, but as Fernandez turned in from the outside there was a collision, which pitched Fernandez off the track, and the ART Grand Prix driver retired to the pits with damage to his right rear.

Piastri barely lost momentum, and was able to slipstream Zendeli up the hill to the Turn 3 hairpin, passing the German around the outside for the lead.

While Prema Racing starlet Piastri raced into the distance, Trident driver Zendeli focused on defending from a train comprising Logan Sargeant (Prema), Alex Peroni (Campos Racing) and Frederik Vesti (Prema).

Sargeant managed to pass Zendeli around the outside of the tight Turn 4 right-hander on the fifth lap, but got two wheels on the grass and conceded the position once again.

One lap later he tried again at the same place and, with Zendeli appearing relatively uncomfortable on the brakes, Peroni was also able to get past too.

Renault junior Piastri wins on F3 debut in Austria
Renault junior Piastri wins on F3 debut in Austria

At that point, Sargeant was 3.2 seconds behind Prema team-mate Piastri, and the gap grew over the next couple of laps, but then the American began to chip away at the margin.

Once the shadowing Peroni became less of a threat, Sargeant began to reel in Piastri. The gap dipped under 2.0s with two laps remaining, and it was 1.6s at the flag.

Peroni set fastest lap in his pursuit of Sargeant on his way to making it two Australians on the podium, while Vesti - who passed Zendeli on lap nine - was also close at hand and completed a Prema 1-2-4.

Last year's Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor challenged Vesti on the opening lap, but put two wheels of his MP Motorsport car in the gravel at Turn 4 and dropped back behind David Beckmann and Liam Lawson.

Red Bull Junior Lawson passed Beckmann on the ninth lap for sixth, but the Hitech GP driver couldn't sufficiently close the gap to Beckmann's Trident team-mate Zendeli.

Beckmann and Verschoor spent most of the race in seventh and eighth, with just a small margin to Alexander Smolyar (ART), reigning British Formula 3 champion Clement Novalak (Carlin) and Bent Viscaal (MP).

The order didn't change, meaning Novalak claimed the final point and pole for Sunday's reversed-grid race, with new rules meaning it is the top 10 reversed rather than the eight of before.

Jake Hughes, fifth on the grid, pitted at the end of the formation lap for attention to the left-rear of his HWA Racelab car, joined the race late and finished 28th.

New Red Bull Junior Igor Fraga, who started from the back following qualifying problems, made commendable progress to 16th from the 30-car field.

F3 race 1 results - 24 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Gap

1

Oscar Piastri

Prema Racing

32m53.331s

2

Logan Sargeant

Prema Racing

1.671s

3

Alex Peroni

Campos Racing

3.017s

4

Frederik Vesti

Prema Racing

4.002s

5

Lirim Zendeli

Trident

7.496s

6

Liam Lawson

Hitech GP

10.818s

7

David Beckmann

Trident

12.862s

8

Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport

13.800s

9

Alexander Smolyar

ART Grand Prix

14.194s

10

Clement Novalak

Carlin

14.558s

11

Bent Viscaal

MP Motorsport

15.477s

12

Max Fewtrell

Hitech GP

22.398s

13

Theo Pourchaire

ART Grand Prix

22.921s

14

Jack Doohan

HWA

25.218s

15

Dennis Hauger

Hitech GP

26.634s

16

Igor Fraga

Charouz

27.131s

17

Roman Stanek

Charouz

27.587s

18

Enzo Fittipaldi

HWA

27.874s

19

Federico Malvestiti

Jenzer Motorsport

29.229s

20

Olli Caldwell

Trident

29.599s

21

Calan Williams

Jenzer Motorsport

29.930s

22

Cameron Das

Carlin

30.365s

23

Enaam Ahmed

Carlin

30.868s

24

Lukas Dunner

MP Motorsport

31.123s

25

David Schumacher

Charouz

35.204s

26

Sophia Florsch

Campos Racing

35.838s

27

Matteo Nannini

Jenzer Motorsport

36.354s

28

Jake Hughes

HWA

37.545s

29

Alessio Deledda

Campos Racing

1 Lap

-

Sebastian Fernandez

ART Grand Prix

Retirement

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next