Renault ignoring latest outburst from Red Bull F1 boss Horner

Renault ignoring Horner criticism after outburst

Renault Sport Formula 1 boss Cyril Abiteboul insists his company is not concerned by criticism from Red Bull's Christian Horner and now ignores his comments.

Interviewed on air by Sky Sports F1 immediately after Max Verstappen retired from the Hungarian Grand Prix with an MGU-K issue, Horner expressed frustration that was exacerbated by it coming so soon after an engine failure for Daniel Ricciardo in Germany.

"We pay multi millions of pounds for these engines, for a first-class product, a state-of-the-art product, and you can see it is quite clearly some way below that, said Horner - who added that he would "let Cyril come up with his excuses afterwards."

When asked after the race by Autosport about Horner's comments, and the effect it might have on Renault's top management, Abiteboul made it clear that the relationship is more strained than ever.

"Our bosses have stopped reading what Christian Horner is saying about us since 2015," he said.

"It's very clear that we don't want to have any dealings with them anymore.

"It's very clear, it's done. They will have their engine partner that will be paying a hell of a lot of money to get their product on board, and I wish them good luck. I have nothing else to say."

Red Bull and Renault will split at the end of this season, with Red Bull moving to Honda.

Horner felt the Hungarian weekend was a wasted opportunity, especially after Ricciardo showed the potential of the car by charging from 12th on the grid to fourth.

He also admitted that grid penalties for both drivers were inevitable in the upcoming races.

"We had a competitive car in the race so it's very annoying," Horner told Channel 4.

"In the race you could see we had a very strong racecar, so in the race we gave nothing away to any of the other cars.

"But the task is to understand what happened [in qualifying] in the wet. I think Max as well would have had a very competitive race, had it not been for the engine failure.

"But Daniel has driven a fantastic grand prix, despite being assaulted in the last couple of laps he kept it together and for me he was driver of the day.

"It looks like we may have penalties in the next couple of races, so obviously it's frustrating."