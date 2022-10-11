Renault Group : Nissan announces exit from Russian market
PRESS RELEASE
Nissan announces exit from Russian market
Boulogne-Billancourt, October 11, 2022 –
Nissan announced today its intention to sell its Russian operations.
Nissan’s adjustment, published in Japanese accounting standards and booked for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, will have a negative contribution to Renault Group’s net income estimated at €331 million(1) for the 2nd half 2022 (before IFRS adjustments).
This transaction will not impact Renault Group’s operating margin, free cash-flow and financial outlook.
(1) based on an average exchange rate of 141.74 yen/euro for September
