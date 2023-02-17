Renault Group : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - January 2022

RENAULT

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of

the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers

(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer: Renault SA

122 – 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date



Total number of issued shares







Total number of voting rights January 31, 2023







295,722,284











Theoretical number of voting rights (1) : 400,561,845



Exercisable number of voting rights (2) : 304,695,698

(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).



(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).





Attachment



