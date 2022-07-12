RENAULT GROUP H1 2022 COMMERCIAL RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Renault Group continues to pursue a sales policy focused on value creation through the renewal and electrification of its product ranges

Renault Group's worldwide sales amounted to 1,000,199 units in the first half of 2022, down -12.0% compared with the first half of 2021 on an equivalent basis (excluding Russia), in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of the Group's activities in Russia.

Renault Group is continuing its value-creation-oriented sales policy, which is leading to an increase in the share of its sales in the most profitable channels. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to private individuals represents 66% versus 53% in the first half of 2021.

The Renault brand continues to post strong growth in the electrified market: the E-Tech range (electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains) accounted for 36% of passenger car sales in Europe in the first half of 2022 (compared with 26% in 2021). Renault's sales in the C-segment are up 12% compared with the first half of 2021 with, in particular, the success of Arkana with more than 40,000 sales this year, with E-Tech (HEV) versions now the most in demand (59%).

Dacia confirms its third place in sales to private individuals in Europe and maintains its growth with a 5.9% increase in registrations compared to the first half of 2021. A success driven in particular by Dacia Sandero, the best-selling model to private customers in Europe for the fifth year in a row, and Duster, the best-selling SUV model to private customers in Europe since 2018.

The Alpine brand also confirmed its strong growth: its registrations rose by more than 70% after an already record year in 2021, international expansion continued with the launch of the brand in Slovenia and the Czech Republic, as well as a rich half-year with the launch of the new A110 range, for which the level of orders doubled over the period.