RENAULT GROUP H1 2022 COMMERCIAL RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

RENAULT
·5 min read
RENAULT
RENAULT

Renault Group continues to pursue a sales policy focused on value creation through the renewal and electrification of its product ranges

  • Renault Group's worldwide sales amounted to 1,000,199 units in the first half of 2022, down -12.0% compared with the first half of 2021 on an equivalent basis (excluding Russia), in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of the Group's activities in Russia.

  • Renault Group is continuing its value-creation-oriented sales policy, which is leading to an increase in the share of its sales in the most profitable channels. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to private individuals represents 66% versus 53% in the first half of 2021.

  • The Renault brand continues to post strong growth in the electrified market: the E-Tech range (electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains) accounted for 36% of passenger car sales in Europe in the first half of 2022 (compared with 26% in 2021). Renault's sales in the C-segment are up 12% compared with the first half of 2021 with, in particular, the success of Arkana with more than 40,000 sales this year, with E-Tech (HEV) versions now the most in demand (59%).

  • Dacia confirms its third place in sales to private individuals in Europe and maintains its growth with a 5.9% increase in registrations compared to the first half of 2021. A success driven in particular by Dacia Sandero, the best-selling model to private customers in Europe for the fifth year in a row, and Duster, the best-selling SUV model to private customers in Europe since 2018.

  • The Alpine brand also confirmed its strong growth: its registrations rose by more than 70% after an already record year in 2021, international expansion continued with the launch of the brand in Slovenia and the Czech Republic, as well as a rich half-year with the launch of the new A110 range, for which the level of orders doubled over the period.

  • The Group's order backlog in Europe remains at a high level at 4.1 months of sales at June 30, 2022. Mégane E-Tech Electric is proving a real success with customers, with 20,000 orders in four months. Dacia Spring continues to play a leading role in the 100% electric vehicle market, with more than 5,000 orders placed per month on average in the first half of 2022, while Dacia Jogger had placed more than 50,000 orders by the end of June 2022.

 

 

H1 2022 (1)

H1 2021 (2)

Change (%)

RENAULT

PC

538 924

634 607

-15,1

 

LCV

152 511

197 119

-22,6

 

PC+LCV

691 435

831 726

-16,9

 

 

 

 

 

RENAULT KOREA MOTORS

PC

25 285

26 908

-6,0

 

 

 

 

 

DACIA

PC

275 007

239 127

+15,0

 

LCV

2 878

23 360

-87,7

 

PC+LCV

277 885

262 487

+5,9

 

 

 

 

 

ALPINE

PC

1 710

1 001

+70,8

 

 

 

 

 

JINBEI HUASONG

PC

-

22

-

 

LCV

-

13 387

-

 

PC+LCV

-

13 409

-

 

 

 

 

 

EVEASY

PC

3 856

1 335

+188,8

 

 

 

 

 

MOBILIZE

PC

28

0

+++

 

 

 

 

 

RENAULT GROUP

PC

844 810

903 000

-6,4

 

LCV

155 389

233 866

-33,6

 

PC+LCV

1 000 199

1 136 866

-12,0

 

 

 

 

 

RENAULT GROUP (3)

PC

844 810

1 180 997

-28,5

 

LCV

155 389

241 650

-35,7

 

PC+LCV

1 000 199

1 422 647

-29,7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Preliminary figures.

 

 

 

 

(2) 2021 volumes at proforma 2022 (excluding Renault Russia and AVTOVAZ)

 

 

(3) 2021 volumes including Renault Russia and AVTOVAZ

 

 

 


RENAULT GROUP’S TOP FIFTEEN MARKETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SALES

 

Volumes
H1 2022 (1)

PC / LCV market share

Change in market share on H1 2021

 

 

(in units)

(%)

(points)

1

France

241 607

25,3

+0,6

2

Italy

73 986

9,6

+1,1

3

Germany

72 640

5,4

-0,3

4

Turkey

67 249

18,8

+3,9

5

Brazil

53 153

6,2

-0,7

6

Spain

47 669

10,3

-0,7

7

India

45 126

2,1

-0,6

8

Morocco

33 712

39,9

-1,8

9

United Kingdom

32 817

3,5

+0,4

10

South Korea

26 230

3,3

+0,1

11

Belgium + Luxembourg

25 183

10,0

+0,3

12

Poland

24 660

10,1

+0,9

13

Colombia

22 773

20,6

-1,7

14

Romania

20 934

31,9

+2,7

15

Argentina

20 408

10,4

+0,2

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Preliminary figures.

 

 

 


RENAULT GROUP PRESS

Astrid de Latude
+33 6 25 63 22 08
astrid.de-latude@renault.com

 


RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

 

About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

 

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil