Renault F1 team signs ex-McLaren and Ferrari man Pat Fry

Renault signs ex-McLaren and Ferrari man Fry

Leading Formula 1 engineer Pat Fry will join Renault in 2020 once he is free of his ongoing contractual obligations with McLaren.

It is not yet clear what the former Ferrari man's job title will be at Renault.

The team's technical side is currently headed by executive director Marcin Budkowski, and chassis technical director Nick Chester.

Fry began his career with the Enstone team in the early days of its Benetton era, rising to the role of race engineer by 1992.

He then moved to McLaren, becoming chief engineer before heading to Ferrari as chassis technical director in 2010. He subsequently became engineering director before leaving the team for a short spell at Manor.

More recently he returned to McLaren for a second stint, on a consultancy basis but departed earlier this season.

Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul highlighted the fact Fry and Budkowski had previously worked together at McLaren.

"It's a good add, it's a great opportunity," Abiteboul told Autosport. "Marcin and him have a relationship that goes way back to their days at McLaren.

"They have a great working relationship, which is what we need to build - a strong team around Marcin who will remain in charge of day to day operations at Enstone. That's what we've done.

"We're working with McLaren on the release. He's got contractual commitments and that's absolutely fine, there's no rush, he's part of the long term plan.

"But obviously we're having some sort of constructive dialogue, but being relaxed also. He's coming, but not in 2019, it will be in 2020."

Regarding Fry's job title, Abiteboul said: "We are working out all the structure. So we'll make an announcement on that later."

Budkowski said he was "delighted to be able to work with Pat again" and said Fry's "arrival is yet another step as we build and improve our team structure".

Renault has already announced other elements of its technical reshuffle, with Dirk de Beer joining as head of aero.

