Renault F1 junior Anthoine Hubert dies of injuries after Spa F2 crash

Hubert dies of injuries after Spa F2 crash

Renault Formula 1 junior Anthoine Hubert has passed away following injuries he sustained in a crash in the Formula 2 feature race at Spa.

The 22-year-old Frenchman - the reigning GP3 Series champion - was fighting to break into the top 10 with his Arden-prepared car when he was caught up in an incident on the second lap.

The incident also involved Giuliano Alesi - who lost control of his car at Raidillon - and in the aftermath Hubert was then hit at high speed by Sauber Junior Team driver Juan Manuel Correa at the exit of the corner.

The FIA has confirmed that Hubert succumb to his injuries at 6.35pm local time.

Correa was taken to Liege hospital and is described as being in a stable condition in an FIA statement. Alesi has been released from the medical centre.

Hubert won two races in F2 this season - at Paul Ricard and Monaco - and was eighth in the championship as the series' second-highest placed rookie in the standings.

He was in line to take a top F2 drive next year owing to his strong performances in 2019 and was highly regarded in the Renault F1 team.

The son of a French national rally driver Francois, Hubert won the French F4 championship in his first season in car racing in 2013.

After two seasons with Tech 1 in Formula Renault, he contested a single season of European Formula 3 with Van Amersfoort in 2016 before two seasons of GP3 with ART Grand Prix.

He won the drivers' title in 2018 and helped ART to win a seventh teams' title out of eight GP3 championships before the series merged with European F3 to become FIA Formula 3 in '19.

Hubert's strong performance in GP3 last year earned him full Renault backing for 2019, which also helped to place him at Arden for this season.

