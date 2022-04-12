Renault considering shifting production of successor of Alpine A110 to Britain - La Tribune

The logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Vertou

PARIS (Reuters) - French car marker Renault is considering shifting production of the successor to its Alpine A110 model to Britain, news website La Tribune reported.

Renault was not immediately available for comment.

La Tribune reported that Renault is considering to transfer production of the successor to the Alpine A110 to its partner Lotus. The car is currently produced in a factory in Dieppe, France, where in the future a new electric SUV would be produced.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)