Renault "concerned" by lack of 2021 F1 rules progress

As part of a deal to boost its commercial rights income when it returned to F1 as a works team in 2015, Renault is the only team so far committed to the sport beyond 2020.

But amid its desire to see promised rule changes on cost caps and prize money distribution, the French car manufacturer wants Liberty to add some urgency to the rule-making process.

Renault’s F1 president Jerome Stoll said he wanted to speak directly to F1 chairman Chase Carey to encourage him to move quicker, with a target of 2021 decisions being made last year having not been hit.

Stoll said: “It is our duty to make the decision happen. We are pushing and I’ve had several discussions with Chase Carey about that.

“He promised to us that the decision would be taken by late last year, but no decision has been taken.

"So I will push as soon as I meet him again, in Melbourne or maybe at the Barcelona test.

"I will restart [the talks] again to push him. I will say: 'Please, what is your planning? When can you take a decision?’ It is very much important for us. It is crucial. Crucial.' ”

Renault Sport F1 Team motorhome

