Renault backs new electric car in Andros Trophy for 2019/20

Renault backs new electric car in Andros Trophy

Renault will provide manufacturer backing to the DA Racing team in the top class of the Andros Trophy, as the series switches to electric power in 2019/20.

DA Racing will field the Nouvelle ZOE model, in what is a three-year Renault deal for the squad.

Running Renault Clios and then Captur silhouette machines in the Alps-based series, DA Racing and lead driver Jean-Baptiste Dubourg have secured the last four Andros Trophy titles.

But, with the series switching to all-electric cars for the 2019-2020 season in the top Elite Pro class, the French squad will develop a new Nouvelle ZOE for the defence of its title.

"To benefit from the support of a big manufacturer like Renault is the recognition of the team's hard work and achievements," said team principal Dominique Dubourg.

"We can be proud of the confidence granted to us to develop the Nouvelle ZOE for ice racing.

"Having won the Andros Trophy in the last four years, we are ready for the new challenge ahead."

Andros Trophy organisers announced last month that the series would be for fully-electric cars from this winter, having trialled the four-wheel drive, four-wheel steer, twin motor, 350bhp machines in early 2018 and ran electric cars together with traditional internal combustion V6 machines last winter.

While drivers like Nicloas Prost and Sebastien Loeb challenged for event wins, it was JB Dubourg in an ICE-class machine who claimed the crown.

"After four consecutive titles in Andros Trophy, I'm very proud to have the confidence of Renault and the opportunity to win with the Nouvelle ZOE for ice racing," said JB Dubourg, who is also currently second in the European Rallycross Championship points driving a Peugeot 208 with the same team.

"This is a real sporting and technical challenge that awaits us over the next three seasons."

Val Thorens will host the now traditional opening race weekend of the winter season on December 7-8.

