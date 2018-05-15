Renato Sanches misses World Cup after disastrous Swansea season

during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on April 28, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.

Renato Sanches paid the price for a disastrous season with Swansea after being left out of Portugal’s 35-man 2018 World Cup preliminary squad.

Sanches joined on loan from Bayern Munich after making just 17 Bundesliga starts in 2016/17, but failed to impress under Paul Clement and then Carlos Carvalhal, starting only 12 Premier League matches.





The 20-year-old midfielder was criticised by fans after he launched his own emoji the day after Swansea City lost a crucial relegation clash to Southampton. Following the move, Carvalhal called the act, ‘stupid,’ and warned others to be careful online. Carvalhal added:

“I heard about it, I have not seen it.

“But I say to the players about social media all the time.

“The majority of them are not dealing with their social media, they are dealing with people who support them, and I say not to do it because you are football players and sensitive about the fans and so on.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and William Carvalho and Bernardo Silva are all included, along with Bruno Alves, Jose Fonte, Rolando and Goncalo Guedes.

Full preliminary squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe) and Rui Patrício (Sporting)

Defenders: Antunes (Getafe), Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cédric Soares (Southampton), João Cancelo (Inter), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Luís Neto (Fenerbahçe), Mario Rui (Naples), Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Rolando (Marseille) and Rúben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), André Gomes (Barcelona), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), João Mário (West Ham), João Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto) and William Carvalho (Sporting)

Forwards: André Silva (Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Éder (Lokomotiv), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Nani (Lazio), Paulinho (Braga) Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) and Ronny Lopes (Monaco)