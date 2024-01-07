Renato Moicano appalled by Paddy Pimblett’s weight gain between UFC fights: ‘Look how fat he is’

Renato Moicano is appalled by how quickly and how much weight Paddy Pimblett can put on in between fights.

The UFC lightweight contender thinks Pimblett’s weight management habits will be detrimental to his fighting career. Pimblett has been criticized by fans, fighters and pundits about his weight gain after his fights. Moicano was shocked to see a recent picture of Pimblett just three weeks after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

“Somebody sent me this picture of this motherf*cker, Paddy Pimblett. Look how fat he is,” Moicano said on his YouTube channel. “I cannot believe how big he gets between fights. I’m not even joking. He fought Dec. 16, so less than three weeks my brother, and now he’s looking like an old retired fighter, my brother.

“It’s not only that time, it’s every time we see Paddy Pimblett. We see he fights, and he just becomes obese after the fights, and I think that’s going to be very detrimental for his career.”

Pimblett, who like Moicano competes at 155 pounds, has shared before that he can get up to 200 pounds in between fights. Moicano thinks Pimblett’s weight can be affecting his cardio.

“If you’re training at 190, 185, too big in your training camp – remember, on fight day you can’t recover that much, and some people gas out,” Moicano said. “They’re so worried about the weight, you’re training so much, and you’re not thinking about fighting, you’re just thinking about weight loss.”

All in all, Moicano advises Pimblett to get stricter about his diet. He thinks Pimblett is not only jeopardizing his career, but also his life whenever he decides to retire.

“You have to be in shape, otherwise, you’re messing with your whole system,” Moicano said. “You should take care of your healthy brother. As a lightweight walking with 190, it’s not like it’s muscle, the guy is round, my brother. Look at his face. That’s never going to be a good thing, to gain that much weight and get that crazy fluctuation in weight.

“He definitely should consider joining a diet program. We have to remember that after our careers, we’re going to be regular people just living. If you’re doing that as an athlete, imagine when you stop fighting because 100 percent you’re not going to be training like you’re training today.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie