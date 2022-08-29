Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.22

The board of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of September, with investors receiving $0.22 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Renasant's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Renasant has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Renasant's payout ratio of 33% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 26.3% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 27% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Renasant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.68 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.6% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Renasant May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Renasant has only grown its earnings per share at 3.9% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Renasant could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

We Really Like Renasant's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Renasant might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Renasant analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

