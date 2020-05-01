Renasant Corporation Just Missed EPS By 93%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) shareholders, with its shares surging 12% to US$26.23 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Results overall were not great, with earnings of US$0.04 per share falling drastically short of analyst expectations. Meanwhile revenues hit US$155m and were slightly better than forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:RNST Past and Future Earnings May 1st 2020

Following the latest results, Renasant's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$628.7m in 2020. This would be a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 27% to US$1.58 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$581.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.21 in 2020. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$26.86, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Renasant at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Renasant is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 12%, in line with its 14% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 2.9% next year. So although Renasant is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Renasant. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.86, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Renasant analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Renasant , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

