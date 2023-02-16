Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.0 billion and operates 198 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.


Contacts:

For Media:

For Financials:

 

John S. Oxford

James C. Mabry IV

 

Senior Vice President

Executive Vice President

 

Chief Marketing Officer

Chief Financial Officer

 

(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1281

 

joxford@renasant.com

jim.mabry@renasant.com

                                    
                                                  
                                                        
 
                                                    

 


