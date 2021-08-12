Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Corporation
·1 min read

TUPELO, Miss., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 117 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16 billion and operates 199 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:

For Media:

For Financials:

John S. Oxford

James C. Mabry IV

Senior Vice President

Executive Vice President

Director of Marketing

Chief Financial Officer

(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1281

joxford@renasant.com

jim.mabry@renasant.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories