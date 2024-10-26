Renard back to coach Saudi Arabia after Mancini exits

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Herve Renard was hired to coach Saudi Arabia for a second time on Saturday.

“I'm back,” Renard said in a social media post.

Renard, who is French, most recently coached France women until after the Paris Olympics.

He was previously in charge of Saudi Arabia from 2019-23. He succeeds Italian Roberto Mancini, who left the role on Thursday.

Renard was the Saudi coach at the 2022 World Cup when it pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by beating Argentina, the eventual champion.

“I did not intend to leave (Saudi). But when your country knocks on your door you have to respond,” Renard said. “My connection with Saudi, the fans, the players and all the memories I can never forget. I did not finish my story with Saudi.”

Renard is also a two-time winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

Mancini was hired by Saudi Arabia in August 2023 having led Italy to victory at the 2021 European Championship. But the serial trophy winner could not replicate that success with Saudi Arabia, exiting the Asian Cup this year in the round of 16.

