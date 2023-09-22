Rename airport? Salt shaker landmark? Fans start petitions to honor Jimmy Buffett

Nearly 25,000 Parrot heads want to commemorate Jimmy Buffett by renaming Key West International Airport after him.

“He lived, played, worked, fished, flew into Key West for decades and put that tiny island on a global map,” said Brad Russell in a petition he started earlier this month. “I believe Buffett being an aviator himself would be honored to have the airport he always called home to be named after him.”

Buffett passed away on Sept. 1. The Pascagoula native was 76.

Since his death, at least six petitions have started to honor Buffett. Dubbed the “Commemorate Jimmy Buffett - An American Icon” movement, more than 24,000 people have given their support to rename an airport, declare a national holiday, rename a street and rename a Florida highway. At 22,796 signatures, Russell’s petition has gained the most steam.

In addition to the movement, change.org had more than 30 petitions to honor Buffett, including ones to change national Margarita Day to September 1, award Buffett the Presidential Medal of Freedom and elect Buffett to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

More than 50 people petitioned to Big Pine Key, Florida to repaint the Southernmost Point Landmark buoy into the “lost shaker of salt.”

To join the movement to commemorate Buffett or sign one of six petitions that honor Buffett, visit change.org.