Renaissance Oil Corp. - Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC , July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance" or the "Company") (ROE.V) (RNSFF) announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to officers, consultants and employees of the Company options to purchase an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of up to ten years, subject to regulatory approval.

About Renaissance Oil Corp.

Renaissance, was established in 2014 for the sole purpose of focusing on the liberation of Mexico's undeveloped hydrocarbon resources, officially inaugurated by the Mexican government, December, 2013. The Company is now a well-established operator in Mexico with 100% working interest in onshore production of over 1200 boe/day and joint partners with LUKOIL and PEMEX in the development of the prolific upper Jurassic shales.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Investment and the final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the business of the Company, the speculative nature of oil and gas exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, and delay, inability to complete a financing or failure to receive regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

