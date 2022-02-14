Renaissance Drawing Bought for $30 at Yard Sale Discovered to Be Worth at Least $10 Million

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
ALBRECHT DÜRER (1471-1528) German artist. A sketch of mother and child validated to Dürer in November 2021.
ALBRECHT DÜRER (1471-1528) German artist. A sketch of mother and child validated to Dürer in November 2021.

Alamy

A piece of artwork purchased at a yard sale in Massachusetts for $30 has been discovered to be one of the drawings belonging to a prominent artist from the German Renaissance — and is now estimated to be worth at least $10 million.

International experts deemed the finding one of the most significant art discoveries in recent memory. The drawing by Albrecht Dürer — considered one of the most influential artists of the European Renaissance before his death in 1528 — is titled "The Virgin and Child" and features a seated Mary holding the baby Jesus.

Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based art collector, revealed to CNN he discovered the rare artwork by accident while on his way to an event in 2019. He made a stop at a bookstore that sells collectible items after realizing he forgot to bring a gift to the party.

RELATED: A Piece of Digital Artwork Just Sold for $69 Million at Christie's

The employee at the bookstore told him about a Dürer drawing that his friend had and asked if Schorer would offer his expert opinion on the piece. He agreed despite having little hope since the artist's last drawing of "caliber" was discovered over a century ago, he said.

But weeks later, the art collector was surprised by the quality when he arrived to examine the piece. He told the owner, who wished to remain anonymous: "I think it's either the greatest forgery I've ever seen or a masterpiece."

The artwork was purchased by the owner in 2017 at a yard sale of an architect who had been gifted the drawing by his art dealer father.

"It was like [experiencing] a kind of electricity. When you're in my world, you spend your life looking for unknown things that lead to fascinating research avenues ... nd I could see I was at the beginning of something extremely exciting," Schorer told CNN.

Albrecht Durer Drawing
Albrecht Durer Drawing

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

It took three years and multiple flights to various destinations around the world to verify the artwork, including a discussion with experts at the British Museum in London in December.

After going through technical age analysis, it was proven that the drawing is Dürer's work. Schorer said he believes it is worth "eight figures" and above $10 million.

Schorer added of Dürer, "It's probably fair to say he's one of the greatest graphic designers that ever lived — a pioneer in engraving and drawing. He was a maestro in black and white, and his famous prints … inspired artists all over the world."

