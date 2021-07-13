Renaissance Announces New Hearing Date for Final Order

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance") (TSXV: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) announces that, in connection with the proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of Renaissance by Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Transaction") and as a result of the short postponement of meeting announced on July 7, 2021, the deadline to deliver a filed Response to Petition with a copy of any evidence has been extended to July 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) and the hearing of the application for a final order in respect of the Transaction has been rescheduled to July 15, 2021, or as soon thereafter as the application can be heard.

Renaissance Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Renaissance Oil Corp.)

Additional information concerning the Transaction can be found in Renaissance's information circular dated May 27, 2021 (the "Circular"), which should be read in conjunction with Renaissance's supplement to the Circular dated June 25, 2021 (the "Supplement"). Copies of the Circular and the Supplement are available on Renaissance's website at www.renaissanceoil.com and under Renaissance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Renaissance holds an option to acquire a 50% working interest, in all rights from surface to basement, in a large Petroleum Licence, comprising 2.2 million acres in the Kavango sedimentary basin, in Botswana, Africa. The licence operator is ReconAfrica. Renaissance is an onshore operator in Mexico with 100% working interest in approximately 1200 boe/day.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the deadline to deliver a filed Response to Petition and the date of the hearing of the application for a final order in respect of the Transaction. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward looking information and are based on Renaissance's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Renaissance's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in the Circular and in the "Risk Management and Rick Factors" section in Renaissance's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Renaissance. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Renaissance undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Story continues

SOURCE Renaissance Oil Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/12/c1899.html