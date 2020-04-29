René Després unveils his new work…

MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ -

The Scream by Després « a premonition » (CNW Group/Les éditions Jean Renoir Jr)

The Scream by Munch

The Scream (Skrik) (Le Cri) by Edvard Munch translates his obsession with death and personifies anguish as a style. This painting from 1893 is a typical example of expressionism showing man unburdening himself from his terrors.

And here is now, in these uncertain times: The Scream by Després « a premonition »

Le Cri by René Després will be presented in person or virtually to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump and to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, in May 2020 and will later be sold through one of the internationally recognized auction houses.

Can The Scream (Le Cri) by René Després be a clarion call for the world of finance?

The first extra-realist tortured painting from the private collection of the Canadian painter and photographer René Després (figurative abstraction). This painting, started in 2019, the first official work of 2020 by the artist, Le Cri by Després, could well be called COVID-20, as it announces not only the first wave of this tsunami that has swept our physical health in a flash, but also the second and third waves, which threaten both our mental health and our economic and financial well-being.

René Després, recognized worldwide as the founder of the movement that gave birth to Extra Realism (Figurative Abstraction) expresses the anguish of a humanity faced with this virus come from nowhere, covid-19, a silent killer that preys on the most vulnerable among us and reminds us that we are all one, regardless of the colour of our skin or the language we speak.

In the face of this chain of events burning through our entire planet, Le Cri by Després expresses both the deep fear and the immense rage that stem from the long shadow of uncertainty.

Can The Scream (Le Cri) by René Després be a clarion call for the world of finance? This tragedy brings us closer together, but for how long? Will we be able to keep the inspiration alive?

René Després, painter and photographer, is currently working on a new publication under an updated and revisited theme, illustrated with unpublished works, « The foolishness of Humankind [La bêtise humaine] – invisible ». (The idiocy of mankind – invisible)

A QUICK OVERVIEW OF THE WORK MENTIONED

The Scream by Munch under the magnifying glass of the auction houses:

Munch came back to this topic again and again. One of his five versions of the painting sold for 120 million dollars at Sotheby's in New York on May 2, 2012. That was then a record for a painting sold at auction. It ranks fifth today among the highest prices at auction.

