Remy Martin returns to action at Oklahoma, plays 15 minutes in Jayhawks’ victory

Kansas senior Remy Martin, who had missed the Jayhawks’ last two men’s basketball games because of a bone bruise on his right knee, returned and came off the bench and played 15 minutes in the Jayhawks’ 67-64 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

“It looked like he hadn’t practiced in two or three weeks or practiced much,” KU coach Bill Self said of the 6-foot former Arizona State point guard, who hurt his knee back on Dec. 29 in KU’s game against Nevada.

“He tried to do I thought too much early,” Self added of Martin, who scored two points on 1-of-5 shooting with two rebounds, two steals, one assist and two turnovers versus the Sooners. “He turned it over, didn’t play very smart,” Self added of Martin, who played 13 minutes the first half, just two the second.

Asked how he felt Martin’s knee held up, Self said: “I assume fine. Nobody told me anything different.”

KU forward Jalen Wilson was asked about Martin’s state of mind after the game.

“He’s doing well. We’re all keeping him up. Games like this happen. We’re all cheering back there (in victorious locker room). He’s good,” Wilson said.

Noted KU guard Christian Braun: “We’re really excited for when Remy gets to 100%. He doesn’t care how many minutes he plays as long as we win. He just wants to help us win.”

Self had said during his pregame radio interview on Tuesday that Martin had been able to practice hard on both Monday and at shootaround Tuesday.

Self said Ochai Agbaji (10 points, five rebounds), who hurt his wrist after running into the scorers’ table in the first half is apparently OK.

“I assume he is (OK),” Self said of Agbaji, who played the second half with his left wrist taped. “He’s got a sprained wrist or whatever. I’m not going to go into exactly what the prognosis is or if he’ll practice Thursday. I have no idea.”