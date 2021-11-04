Remy Martin on not starting in KU debut: ‘I haven’t been doing my part of the deal’

Big 12 Conference preseason player of the year Remy Martin, the leading scorer in the Pac-12 last season, did not start his first game as a member of the Kansas Jayhawks.

He knows why he was relegated by KU coach Bill Self to an 18-minute backup role in KU’s 86-60 exhibition victory over Emporia State on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

“I think I haven’t been doing my part of the deal. I think I can do a lot better,” the 6-foot Burbank, California native and former Arizona State standout said after coming off the bench to score 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting with four assists against one turnover.

“Coach requires me to bring a lot more on the court and he’s challenging me every single day. I just have to respond. Whatever he does I just want to obviously help the team win, give our team a spark whether it’s off the bench or on the court so I think I’ve got to respond better at practice and do better things to deserve getting on that court.

“It’s something that I’ve got to figure out. He is challenging me, which I appreciate and it’s all for the better for myself and the team.”

The good news for Martin is Self personally likes the outgoing point guard, who celebrated by pointing to KU’s student section on a couple occasions after scoring baskets Wednesday.

“Remy’s been great,” Self said after the blowout victory. “He’s got personality. He’s not defiant. He’s coachable to the point where he’ll listen to what you say. Sometimes it goes in this ear and exits a different ear whatever you say because he’s used to doing things his way. That’s not all bad. He’s stubborn, which is an attractive quality most of the time. You can see if he tightens up a couple things he can be a nice guard without question.”

Martin and Ochai Agbaji, who are roommates, both smiled after Martin misfired on an errant lob pass to Agbaji, that if accurate, would have resulted in Agbaji completing an alley-oop slam.

“Remy has got a great personality. I wish he would try a little harder defensively, just so you know,” Self said. “It frustrates me sometimes because he’s quick as a cat and doesn’t play to his quickness. When you are that little, if you are not a quick cat people can take advantage of you with the size.

“He’s got to get better at that. As far as getting downhill, he’s a shot maker even though he’s not very big,” Self noted. “I thought he did some good things but when we play you should play to beat Michigan State not play to beat Emporia State. There were some things you can get by with you won’t get by with Tuesday (versus Michigan State in New York) and I think sometimes guys including others, including Remy will go try to make a play that will not be available to them Tuesday, which is easy to do but I think we’e got to get better at that.”

Self grinned when asked if he’s had a lot of one-on-one meetings with his new point guard this preseason.

“I wouldn’t say a lot of meetings or talks. I’d say we’ve had a lot of me talking to him that probably wasn’t as much of a conversation of what we like and expect,” Self said, implying that he’s corrected Martin on the court a time or two in the preseason.

Martin is not the only KU player Self has been dissatisfied with lately.

KU’s coach, who has been upset with the team’s play at practice of late, had the team practice at 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to the Emporia State game.

He elected to start senior walk-on Chris Teahan in Martin’s place. Teahan, who also started the second half, had a rebound in seven minutes while not attempting a shot.

“I’ll be candid with you. You play experience, a fifth-year guy that will make two out of every three he shoots and hopefully not turn it over. That’s a guy that can play and probably be just as effective as guys that maybe are a little bit more athletic but haven’t quite figured it out yet,” Self said. “I think Chris deserved it as much as anybody.”

Martin did make an impact immediately after checking into Wednesday’s game. He scored 11 quick points and also fed Zach Clemence for a layup.

Martin pointed to the fans in the south end zone after soaring to the hoop for a layup.

“It’s really just (being) myself. I don’t know why I do some of the things I do,” Martin said. “I just know it’s love of the game. I really enjoy playing this game. I like to entertain the fans. It’s who I am and I really do enjoy playing the game. I try to bring that upon my teammates and the crowd.”

Of his scoring 11 points in a six-minute stretch versus the Hornets, he said: “I’m fired up to be here first but also like I said I love playing the game. That’s just who I am. When the game starts I go out there trying to make plays for the team, help the team as much as possible. Being my first game (at KU) with fans, there’s definitely a little bit to that. I wanted to make sure I give them a glimpse of who I am and what they may see the rest of the year.”

As far as KU’s regular starters, Ochai Agbaji scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. David McCormack scored 16 points with eight boards and Christian Braun totaled 10 points with three rebounds and three assists. Dajuan Harris, who started and according to Self will continue to “start in the foreseeable future,” had six points with two assists and two turnovers.

Tray Buchanan had 19 points, Mayuom Buom 14 and Jumah’Ri Turner 13 for Emporia.

KU sophomore Jalen Wilson served the first game of a four-game suspension Wednesday and did not suit up for the game. KU coach Bill Self assessed the penalty following Wilson’s arrest early Sunday morning for suspicion of DUI.

Jalen Coleman-Lands did not play because of a sore toe. He’s listed day-to-day.