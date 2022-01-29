Rempal scores twice as Abbotsford Canucks edge Manitoba Moose 4-3

·1 min read

WINNIPEG — Sheldon Rempal scored twice Saturday, lifting the Abbotsford Canucks to a 4-3 win over the Manitoba Moose in American Hockey League play.

Rempal scored 7:00 into the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock and secure Abbotsford's fourth straight victory.

Vincent Arseneau and Sheldon Dries also scored for the Canucks (15-12-4), and Phil Di Giuseppe contributed a pair of assists.

The Moose (22-11-3) got a goal and an assist from both Greg Meireles and Jeff Malott. Simon Lundmark also scored for Manitoba.

Michael DiPietro stopped 20-of-23 shots for Abbotsford and Arvid Holm had 27 saves in the losing effort.

Each side registered a power-play goal, with the Canucks going 1 for 2 with the man advantage and the Moose 1 for 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press

