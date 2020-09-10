WE Canada's demise and a scaled-down TIFF: In The News for Sept. 10

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Sept. 10 ...

What we are watching in Canada ...

OTTAWA — The demise of WE's Canadian operations won't take the heat off Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his government's decision to hire the charity to run a now-defunct student volunteer program.

NDP MP Charlie Angus says WE's announcement Wednesday that it is shuttering its Canadian operations only underscores the lack of due diligence done by the government before handing administration of the program over to an organization that was evidently in financial distress.

Two months before the government gave the contract to WE in late June, Angus notes that the organization had laid off hundreds of staff and replaced almost its entire board of directors, which had been denied access to the charity's financial reports.

Angus says WE was "desperate" and cashed in on its connections to Trudeau, his family and his former finance minister, Bill Morneau, in order to persuade them to pay the organization to run the student service grant program.

Trudeau himself has been a featured speaker at half a dozen WE events and his wife, mother and brother have been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years in expenses and speaking fees.

Trudeau and Morneau have apologized for not recusing themselves from the decision to pay WE up to $43.5 million to administer the program and are both under investigation by the federal ethics watchdog for possible breaches of the Conflict of Interest Act.

---

Also this ...

VANCOUVER — Students in British Columbia are returning to school today, but parents who have opted for online learning fear their kids will lose coveted spots in specialty programs.

Thereisa Reid's daughter Sydney was looking forward to her first day in a new arts and technology program at a middle school in Chilliwack but will be staying home to protect her father's health in case she contracts COVID-19.

Reid says her husband is in remission from testicular cancer that spread to his lungs and kidneys and may need to move to his parents' place in Kamloops if their kids, including two in high school, have to learn in class.

Principals at both schools have said a temporary five-week online learning option is available but Reid says that's too risky for her family, which needs remote instruction for the year as COVID-19 cases increase in B.C.

Parents with children in French immersion say online learning isn't available so keeping their kids at home could mean losing those spots.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says school districts are trying to meet families' needs but B-C Teachers Federation president Teri Mooring says the province should have taken leadership instead of leaving families to make deals for themselves with principals.

---

What we are watching in the U.S. ...

OROVILLE, Calif. — A Northern California wildfire is threatening thousands of homes after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people.

The North Complex fire northeast of San Francisco exploded to six times its previous size between Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to gusting winds.

The winds have subsided but only after flames critically burned several people and damaged or destroyed hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings.

Some 20,000 people are under evacuation orders or warnings in three counties.

Other large fires are burning around the state and the West.

---

What we are watching in the rest of the world ...

ATHENS — A second fire in Greece's notoriously overcrowded Moria refugee camp has destroyed nearly everything that had been spared in the original blaze, Greece's migration ministry says, leaving thousands more people in need of emergency housing.

Early this morning, former residents of the country's largest camp, which had been under coronavirus lockdown, returned to the area to pick through the charred remains of their belongings, salvaging what they could.

Many had spent the night sleeping in the open by the side of the road.

Aid agencies have long warned of dire conditions at Moria, where more than 12,500 people were living in and around a facility built to house just over 2,750.

