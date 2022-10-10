'Remove the wolves.' Huntington women's sports alumni urge ouster of university leaders

A petition signed by nearly 200 current and former Huntington University women's athletes will call for the ouster of university leaders who knew about allegations of abuse in the track and field program.

A draft of the petition, obtained by IndyStar, is dated Oct. 6 and is to be submitted Monday. On Thursday, the university put cross-country coach Lauren Johnson and assistant Curtis Hines on administrative leave. The petition is addressed to the university president, Sherilyn Emberton, and Board of Trustees.

An IndyStar investigation into the Christian college, located in northeast Indiana, disclosed a cult-like atmosphere centered around former coach Nick Johnson. There were allegations of sexual and physical abuse and pressure to submit to doping.

A federal lawsuit was filed Sept. 30 on behalf of two former runners, Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson, alleging criminal battery by Nick Johnson and negligence by Lauren Johnson, his wife; Hines; Huntington University, and other school officials. HU was also accused of Title IX violations.

Nick Johnson was fired as HU coach in December 2020 and succeeded by his wife.

The petition urges Nick Johnson, Lauren Johnson and Hines not have access to university facilities or to students. It asks HU's athletics hall of fame reconsider including Nick and Lauren Johnson.

"In addition, we also call for the investigation of and subsequent removal of all administrators, board members, and those of authority on Huntington’s campus who are determined to have known about the abuse and failed to protect vulnerable women on campus," the petition states.

The track at Huntington University in Huntington, Ind. The successful distance running program at Huntington University has come under fire from former athletes.

The petition expresses "full support" for Stoffel, Wilson and other athletes who felt unsafe on campus. The petition refers to scripture passages citing Christians leaders as shepherds and, in this case, to students.

"So let us say this very clearly, shepherds: there are wolves in the pen," the petition states. "We understand that the pending lawsuit will account for how the wolves got there in the first place and why they were permitted to stay. But right now, we will call on you to do what shepherds do, and remove the wolves."

Austin Roark, first-year head coach in men’s and women’s track and field, has taken over as women’s cross-country coach. He was formerly an assistant at Indiana Tech, where his expertise was in jumping events, not distance running.

Three runners on the Foresters' team have proclaimed support for Lauren Johnson and HU. The runners – freshman Addy Wiley and sophomores Shelby Christman and Abby Mays – made identical social media posts.

The HU cross-country Instagram account posted a weekend photo of the team’s pumpkin carving competition.

The Foresters' next meets are Oct. 22 in the Great Lakes Challenge at Grand Rapids, Mich., and the Crossroads League meet at Shelbyville's Blue River Memorial Park on Nov. 4.

