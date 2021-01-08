Remove makeup and dirt seamlessly with this clean beauty cleansing balm
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
So, here’s the thing about clean beauty: Many people have no idea what that means. Honestly, it’s not entirely your fault if you don’t know, given the industry’s somewhat ambiguous definition. However, thanks to information like the Credo Clean Beauty Standards, you can learn about clean beauty ingredients and what to look for in a skincare product.
If you are looking to buy clean, we recommend this amazing cleansing balm from Farmacy.
Shop: Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover, $22
Credit: Amazon
This balm removes long-wear makeup without stripping or drying your skin, thanks to the formulaic infusion of sunflower and ginger root oils. It also has naturally derived ingredients, including moringa tree and turmeric extract.
“I don’t like spending a lot on personal care, but I’m sick of buying cheap stuff that doesn’t work, and I thought I’d give this a try. I’m not lying when I say I have not had one bad breakout since I started using this,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This stuff takes off my makeup so quickly, and although I usually double cleanse to ensure my makeup is completely off, sometimes I will just use this to wash my face off, and I love it.”
If you don’t wear makeup, you can still use this balm for a gentle cleanse before going in with your cleanser of choice. Another reviewer wrote, “This stuff is amazing, practically life-changing. It literally melts away makeup and gives your skin a good cleanse as well. It also takes very little product to cleanse your whole face every night and doesn’t leave your skin dry or tight. Works well with any follow-up moisturizer.”
If you liked this post, check out I tried it: Fenty Beauty’s new gloss bomb cream.
More from In The Know:
Achieve the lashes of your dreams with this drugstore mascara that rivals high-end options
Yahya’s skincare routine involves a facial steamer — here’s our top choice from Amazon
Text in the cold with these touchscreen gloves that are loved by over 17,000 people
These are the vitamin C products to up your skincare game
The post Remove makeup and dirt seamlessly with this clean beauty cleansing balm appeared first on In The Know.