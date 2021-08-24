Removal of martyrs' name from Indian freedom fighters list is 'injustice to history', says Kerala Opposition Leader

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan (File Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 24 (ANI): Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Monday slammed the central government and said that the move to remove the names of 387 martyrs who took part in the Mappila riots in Malabar of 1921 from the list of Indian freedom fighters is an injustice to history.

"The biggest enemy of the Sangh Parivar is the history of this country. Like any dictator, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt is to distort history and make it his own", said Satheesan.

" Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji was a brave freedom fighter who fought a relentless war against the British army. History records him as a fearless warrior who, when sentenced to death by the British government, asked not to be blindfolded at the time of his death," said Satheesan in a Facebook post.

He also alleged that even the memories of Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji and Ali Musliyar today frighten the descendants of those who apologized for their release from prison.

" The national movement was shaped by thousands of resistance movements, such as those of Kunjahammad Haji. And the struggles for social justice put forward by many social reformers such as Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Ayyankali. Those who rejected the national movement with the British then are now trying to destroy its proud history," added Satheesan. (ANI)