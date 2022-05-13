Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market are Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, Robert Bosch, Covidien Plc, and St.

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022"
Jude Medical.

The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2021 to $1.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The market is expected to grow to $2.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market consist of sales of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for undergoing a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

The main type of device of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment are heart monitors, breath monitors, hematology monitors, multi-parameter monitors.A heart monitor is a device that controls to record the electrical activity of the heart.

This device is the size of a pager.The various applications involved are cancer treatment, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes treatment, sleep disorder, weight monitoring and fitness monitoring, and other applications.

The various end-users involved are home care settings, clinics, and hospitals.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The upcoming shortage of skilled healthcare professionals (doctors and nurses), drives the remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices and equipment market.As the number of patients with chronic diseases is increasing, it is getting difficult to monitor the patients due to operational time and cost-related issues.

The rising number of patients with chronic diseases, increasing the need for monitoring, and projected shortfall in the number of nurses shortly increase the growth of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment. According to a report by Mercer, the US requires 2.3 million new health care workers by 2025; this includes nurses, physicians, lab technicians, and various other healthcare personnel. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is an additional need for 203,700 new registered nurses every year by 2026. However, only 438,100 nurses are expected to be added to 2026, which is way less than the demand. World Health Organization (WHO) projected that by 2030, low- and middle-income countries will have a deficit of 14.5 million healthcare professionals.

The remote patient monitoring devices market is limited, as healthcare professionals are averse to adopting new technologies.Technologically advanced remote patient monitoring devices and equipment are adopted to reduce patients’ expenditure on hospitalization in terms of follow-up care.

The rise of such adoption results in a reduction of hospital revenues.Therefore, hospitals and healthcare professionals resisted the adoption of remote patient monitoring systems and are limiting the market.

For instance, a case study in the UK states, organizational barriers at various levels, technical, social, ethical, financial, and legal factors are restraining to investment, implementation action, and use of advanced patient monitoring systems.

Remote patient monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT and wireless technology with remote patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and treat medical conditions.Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition.

IoT technology enables healthcare service providers to remotely monitor patients’ health parameters.These devices are miniaturized multi-sensing devices, aiding healthcare professionals to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and physiological parameters, and recommend the appropriate treatment.

Major companies offering IoT and wireless sensor technology integrated patient monitoring devices include Xsensio, InSilixa, 1Drop Diagnostics, Kenzen.

The remote patient monitoring device and equipment manufacturers must comply with the rules and regulations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).These HIPAA regulations secure definitions of the network, take physical security, and process security measures regarding the Protected Health Information (PHI).

Title II of HIPPA directs the Health and Human Services (HHS) of the U.S Department to manifest national standards for the exchange of electronic healthcare data and information. Health and Human Services (HHS).

Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued guidance by clarifying that cloud service providers and other business associates of healthcare organizations are covered by the HIPAA privacy, security, and breach notification rules for safe and secure electronic data interchange.

In 2019, United Health Group’s Optum division has acquired Vivify Health for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to provide an opportunity for Optum to reduce hospital readmission rates and better manage care for patients with chronic diseases.

Vivify Health is a patient-monitoring start-up. The company was founded in the year 2009.

The countries covered in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.
