Remote dialysis program launched in Sheshatshiu and Natuashish

The dialysis unit at the Mani Ashini Health Centre is equipped with two at-home dialysis units. The at-home units can be used in any space whereas in-house units need to be used at hospitals. (Heidi Atter/CBC - image credit)

For the first time in 20 years, Robert Piwas was able to return home to Natuashish for two months while still receiving dialysis.

Piwas' daughter said it was the happiest she's seen him to be back home with his children and grandchildren.

"It was very life changing and he was much happier," said daughter Beverly Nuna. "I think it was very amazing and I'm very, very grateful for the people around us here today to make that happen."

Piwas was the first to try the at-home dialysis program created by Labrador-Grenfell Health, the Mushua Innu First Nation, Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation, the International Rotary Club and the International Grenfell Association.

The groups had been working together to get dialysis machines and chairs in Natuashish and Sheshatshiu since 2015. The small tabletop machines mean patients and their designated caregivers can continue treatment in remote locations. The program is facilitated by the Labrador-Grenfell zone of Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Nuna said her father has been having health issues for a long time and hadn't been home to Natuashish in about 20 years. The two months at home was the longest consecutive stretch in a long time.

If something goes wrong, there are back up machines in both units in both Natuashish and Sheshatshiu that the caregiver can switch the person to immediately and a service line caregivers can call if needed.

"This is a very, very important milestone for my community," said Mary Pia-Benuen, health director for the Mani Ashini Health Centre in Sheshatshiu.

Pia-Benuen said the first person on dialysis had to move to St. John's because there was no treatment option in Labrador.

"It was the saddest moment when he used to call his family wanting to come home, but he couldn't get home at all and eventually died in St. John's," Pia-Benuen said. "That's why I'm really, really happy that this is coming to reality for our people."

Sheshatshiu Chief Eugene Hart said it gives people "a little more light in the tunnel."

"I'm just hoping [it will give] families a lot of hope," he said.

Hart said it was important to him, when first elected chief, to see this open on his reserve. The youngest dialysis patient in Sheshatshiu is 18 years old and Hart said it's important for all ages to access the care at home.

The International Rotary Club and International Grenfell Association donated more than $200,000 to the program.

Anne Murakami came to the opening from Washington State as her club is the international partner.

"We bring to you all from all of our club members, warm salutations and all the very, very best in the success of this project for many, many more years," Murakami said. "We're very proud to be associated with this."

Those who will be using the units will undergo training in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

