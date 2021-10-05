Remote Access and Support Provider Splashtop Launches New Channel Strategy in EMEA

• PartnerConnect will support continued rapid global growth

• Partner benefits include security guidance, support and a partner advisory council

• Programme led by new strategic hire Nickey Ikelaar

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, the leader in next-generation remote access and remote support software, today announced the launch of PartnerConnect, its new partnership strategy for EMEA. Led by Nickey Ikelaar, Splashtop’s recently hired Head of Channel EMEA, PartnerConnect will bring the company’s best-in-class remote access and support solutions to the EMEA channel community. Building on Splashtop’s recent rapid growth in the region, the strategy will nurture partnerships with VARs, MSPs, and distributors to complement existing relations with technology partners.

The recent rise of remote working has driven significant global expansion for Splashtop, including the establishment of both a regional headquarters in Amsterdam and a cloud data centre in Germany. The platform is now trusted by 200,000 organisations, including partners like Academia and Asystel, to deliver secure, fast, affordable, and reliable connections for 30,000,000 users globally. PartnerConnect marks a significant step in Splashtop’s ambition to meet rapidly growing customer needs.

“With a high-growth roadmap and the best Net Promoter Score in the industry, Splashtop is in an incredibly strong position right now,” explains Ikelaar. “We’re delighted to share this success with a new market of resellers: together, we can bring the next generation of remote access and support to EMEA and help customers keep pace with the new reality of work.”

PartnerConnect introduces a two-tier partner programme, with Silver and Gold Partners benefiting from marketing funds, trends and insights reports, and dedicated security and compliance guidance on top of the right to resell Splashtop’s next-generation, enterprise-ready, remote access and remote support software. As members grow into Gold Partners, they will further benefit from increased margins, more marketing support, and access to a partner advisory council.

Story continues

“I’m delighted that Nickey has brought her extensive channel experience to Splashtop; together, we’ve created a partnership programme which truly focuses on our partners,” adds Alexander Draaijer, General Manager EMEA at Splashtop. “We know we have a lot to learn and a lot of knowledge to share as we go on this journey with our resellers. The advisory council is a great reflection of Splashtop’s principles of transparency and flexibility, and I’m excited to see what we can build together with the channel community here.”

The strategy is to be kickstarted by a series of webinars in multiple languages introducing the full details of the partnership programme. Interested VARs, MSPs, and distributors can register now to learn more about Splashtop’s products and resale structure, as well as:

How the Security Advisory Council will help partners meet security standards and regulations including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and PCI.

How Splashtop will share market trends and insights, alongside product roadmap previews, events, webinars, and more.

How Splashtop’s best-in-class support and NPS score of +93 provide significant value for customers and revenue opportunities for resellers.



Reacting to the announcement, Neil Boia, Creative Arts & Industries Business Manager at existing Splashtop partner Academia commented that, “This is a real opportunity for the channel community in EMEA. Splashtop’s speed and flexibility has provided a valuable boost to how we serve our clients, and our partnership has been highly effective from day one. To see Splashtop grow its profile in EMEA is very welcome.”

About Splashtop

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and Amsterdam, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote support software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments and individuals. Splashtop's cloud-based, secure and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs), while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.splashtop.com for more information.

For more information, please contact: Nickey Ikelaar via nickey.ikelaar@splashtop.com



