Remnants of 18th-century tavern found spilling from hillside in NC farmer’s yard

A farmer who found a lot of oddities eroding out of a hillside in his yard is being credited with leading archaeologists to a previously unheard of Revolutionary War-era historic site in Colerain, 140 miles northeast of Raleigh.

Exactly what Free Perry found is a mystery, but the hundreds of artifacts suggest it was either a rowdy tavern or a warehouse for goods shipped along the river, according to Charles Ewen, director of the Phelps Archaeology Laboratory at East Carolina University.

It could be considered rowdy in part because of all the broken wine bottles and smoking pipes found in the debris. However, the most telling bit of evidence is a single glass jewel inscribed with a coded phrase: “Wilkes and Liberty 45,” Ewen says.

Those words, which are barely legible on the jewel, were a rallying cry for American malcontents standing in opposition of King George III. Anyone wearing such a jewel (likely in a cuff link) would have been secretly supporting sedition against Great Britain, Ewen says.

This 25-foot hill is where all the artifacts have been spilling out beside Freeman Perry's home in Bertie County, NC.

Only a handful of the beads are known to exist, including one found by Ewen last year during an excavation at Brunswick Town, a North Carolina port town destroyed by British troops in 1776.

“These artifacts are just eroding down a gully near his house and he’s shoveling it up,” Ewen told McClatchy News.

“Everything we had found in Brunswick Town, he has found lots more of: Twice as much bottle glass, an incredible amount of ceramics, keys, locks, bone handled utensils. And yes, a ‘Wilkes & Liberty 45’ cuff link jewel identical to what we found.”

It’s the similarity of the artifacts to his Brunswick Town dig that makes Ewen think Perry’s yard was the site of a tavern. However, the sheer amount of artifacts has Ewen considering the possibility it was more than just a tavern.

The spot — 100 yards from the Chowan River — may have been tied to a ferry crossing, with a storage facility operating in Perry’s yard. (Ballast stones for ships have been found in the rubble.)

“He has a lot of fragments of large stoneware storage vessels: A foot to a foot and a half tall. And he’s got something marble that I’m not sure what it is: It looks like a baptismal font. It’s marble and kind of ornate,” Ewen says.

“It may have been a warehouse for people doing trade in the area. People stayed a bit at ferry crossings because it took a long time. They were gathering places.”

Among the biggest mysteries is how the site met its demise. No signs of a fire have been found in the rubble and the bricks are scattered with no evidence of being mortared together in foundation, Ewen said.

How was it found?

Perry says it was actually his wife, Mollie, and 3-year-old son, Freeman, who found the first artifacts and started bringing bits and pieces into the house.

He was instantly fascinated. The family moved into the home (in the Colerain community) just 18 months ago, but Perry says his family’s roots in Bertie County go back to the 1700s.

“I grew up farming and whenever we’d start disking land in Spring, I’d walk around and look for Indian artifacts, so I’ve always had a passion for stuff like this,” Perry told McClatchy News.

“But I’d never imagine we’d come across something like this right under our nose. We were finding stuff that we had no idea what it was. I figured it was an Indian site, but my wife and my cousin, Tra, found a mother load of stuff coming out of the ground. They deserve all of the credit. The more we looked, the more we found. It finally got to where the family would spend the weekend looking.”

