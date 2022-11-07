Remington defeats wrongful death appeal over gun trigger

Jonathan Stempel and Brendan Pierson
·2 min read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against Remington Arms over a trigger defect in one of its rifles that allegedly led to the accidental shooting death in 2011 of an 11-year-old boy by his 15-year-old brother in Mississippi.

In a 2-1 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the claim by the family of the victim, Justin Stringer, was barred by a three-year deadline for bringing the case under Mississippi law. The family had argued that deadline should not apply because Remington knew the trigger was defective, but fraudulently concealed the defect.

Remington and a lawyer for the family did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Justin Stringer was shot accidentally in June 2011 by his brother Zachary in the family's living room with a Remington Model 700 rifle equipped with an X-Mark Pro trigger. Zachary had been holding the rifle while sitting on a sofa, and said that it discharged as he got up without the trigger being pulled.

Zachary was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2014, while he was serving his sentence, Remington recalled all Model 700 rifles with X-Mark Pro triggers, warning that they were prone to firing spontaneously.

Zachary and his parents sued Remington in March 2018 over Justin's death, accusing the company of negligence and of selling an unreasonably dangerous product.

Circuit Judge James Graves, writing for the 5th Circuit majority, on Monday agreed with a trial court judge that the three-year clock for bringing the lawsuit began running at the time of the shooting, calling the family's claim that the company hid knowledge of a defect "speculative."

Circuit Judge Jacques Wiener dissented, saying the family had provided enough support, including allegations that Remington received customer complaints about the trigger as early as 2008, to support their claim. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

