REMINDER: Supremex Announces Date of Its 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before markets open on Friday, November 11, 2022. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Confirmation number:

Local participants (Toronto area), dial:

International participants, dial:

North-American participants, dial toll-free: 99591496

416 764-8658

1 888 886-7786



A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1 877 674-7070 or 416 764-8692 and enter the code 591496. The recording will be available until Friday, November 18, 2022.



About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing approximately 865 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:

Mary Chronopoulos

Chief Financial Officer

investors@supremex.com

514 595-0555, extension 2316



