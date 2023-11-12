Remembrance Sunday: Services take place across Northern Ireland

People have gathered at Enniskillen's war memorial ahead of the ceremony

Services are being held across Northern Ireland to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris-Heaton Harris and the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar are attending the commemoration in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

They are joined by victims and relatives of the IRA bomb attack at the town's war memorial which killed 12 people in November 1987.

The taoiseach will also attend a cross-community church service in the town.

In Belfast, the deputy lord mayor, Cllr Áine Groogan, laid a wreath at the Cenotaph at City Hall after the ceremony which involved a silence at 11:00 GMT.



The events being held across the UK commemorate servicemen and women who died during both world wars and in later conflicts.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, Jayne Brady, is among the guests at the Enniskillen commemoration.

She leads the organisation which is running public services in Northern Ireland in the absence of devolved government.

The ecumenical service in Saint Macartin's Cathedral will be attended by senior clergy from the four main churches in Northern Ireland.

They include Dean Kenny Hall from St Macartin's Church of Ireland, Monsignor Peter O'Reilly from St Michael's Catholic Church in Enniskillen, Presbyterian Moderator Dr Sam Mawhinney and Methodist President Craig Alexander.

The Enniskillen bomb, also known as the Poppy Day bomb, was one of the worst IRA atrocities of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.



The explosion took place at the town's war memorial on 8 November 1987, where a crowd had gathered for that year's Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

Eleven people were killed at the time while the 12th victim, Ronnie Hill, slipped into a coma two days after he was injured by the blast and died 13 years later.

No-one has ever been convicted for the attack.

A visit to Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday has become a regular fixture in the diary of Irish leaders in recent years.

The tradition began in 2012, when the then-taoiseach, Enda Kenny, became the first Irish prime minister to attend the event during the year that the town marked the 25th anniversary of the bombing.

Mr Varadkar is following in his predecessors' footsteps and will lay a green laurel wreath at the town's war memorial on behalf of the Irish government.



Weekend of remembrance

Armistice Day commemorations also took place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Belfast's Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy, of Sinn Féin, took part in the remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the city hall on Saturday morning.

He said his participation was a "genuine attempt at reaching out the hand of friendship to all of those people who think Armistice Day is a significant event".

In Carrickfergus, County Antrim, a 97-year-old D-Day veteran was among those who attended the town's Armistice Day ceremony on Saturday.



Former Royal Ulster Rifles soldier George Horner said it was "very, very important" to pay tribute to his fallen comrades.

"It's a day of remembrance. You remember all your friends - departed friends, the ones you lost," he said.

Ninety-nine of the crosses were dedicated to individuals from The Fountain, with pupils researching their family ties to the names they hand-painted

On Friday, crowds gathered at The Fountain in Londonderry to remember local people killed during World War One.

Primary school pupils and members of the community collaborated with the Building Cultural Networks project to create 100 white crosses with poppies.